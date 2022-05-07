MCDEX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the dollar. One MCDEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major exchanges. MCDEX has a market capitalization of $59.50 million and $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX (MCB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

MCDEX Coin Trading

