McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $275.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MCD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.81.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $250.78 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.48.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $7,171,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

