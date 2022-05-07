Mdex (MDX) Trading 9.3% Lower This Week

Mdex (MDX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $137.44 million and $2.99 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00192701 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00474769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00038817 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,092.65 or 1.98286772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,747,767 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

