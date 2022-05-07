Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. 1,513,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,343. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.78.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

