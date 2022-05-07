Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 19,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded down $9.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.85. 3,013,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.44. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.