Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $360,000 Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 3,696.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 34.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:BKT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.59. 166,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,251. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.