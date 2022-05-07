Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after acquiring an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,226,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $309.25. The company had a trading volume of 139,572,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,922,296. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $305.11 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

