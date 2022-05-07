Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

VAW traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.14. The company had a trading volume of 108,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,128. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.28. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $171.56 and a 12-month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

