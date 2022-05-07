MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Announces Earnings Results

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MAX traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $12.76. 228,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,300. The company has a market capitalization of $777.72 million, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $47.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MediaAlpha by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MediaAlpha by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediaAlpha (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

