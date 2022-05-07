Medicus Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSAC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 2,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 42,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 124.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 140.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 78.9% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

