MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives $20.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MEGEF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of MEGEF opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

