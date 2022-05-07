MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to C$23.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MEGEF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.