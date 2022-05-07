MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to C$23.00

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MEGEF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60.

MEG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.