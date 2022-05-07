Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY) Insider Andrew Purcell Buys 1,116,122 Shares

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY – Get Rating) insider Andrew Purcell bought 1,116,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,450.98 ($70,740.13).

Andrew Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Melbana Energy Limited engages in the oil and gas exploration in Cuba and Australia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Tassie Shoal Methanol and LNG project located in Australia. It also has 100% interests in the Santa Cruz oil field located in Cuba; WA-544-P and NT/P87 permits covering an area of approximately 4,000km2 in the Petrel sub-basin; and WA-488-P permit located in the Bonaparte Basin, as well as a 30% interest in Block 9 that covers an area of 2,344km2 located in Cuba.

