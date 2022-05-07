Meme (MEME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.03 or 0.00238986 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004104 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000640 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015704 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.92 or 0.00472044 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002843 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.