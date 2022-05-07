Memetic / PepeCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $410.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and $410.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00234807 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009788 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003981 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000623 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00467551 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.