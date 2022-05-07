Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will announce $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLAB. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $226.75. 31,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $210.77 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.76%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total transaction of $233,699.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,194 shares of company stock worth $1,598,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,133,000 after purchasing an additional 37,073 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.