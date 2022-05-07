Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $11.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MESO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Mesoblast has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $8.85.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 982.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

