Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after buying an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,504,776,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,936,000 after buying an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,857,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,138,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $4.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,315.90. 229,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,076. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,225.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,347.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,458.87.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $0.59. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

