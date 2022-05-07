MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $53.99 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.06.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,927,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 49.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $2,392,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 20.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

