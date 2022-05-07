MIB Coin Achieves Market Cap of $341,706.69 (MIB)

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $341,706.69 and approximately $20.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded up 47.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057972 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 435,504,167 coins and its circulating supply is 158,202,239 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

