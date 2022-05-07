Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Billion

Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $8.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.59 billion and the highest is $8.72 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $7.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $33.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $34.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $39.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $41.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.35. 15,156,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,411,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.32. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,052,794,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 558.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology (Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.