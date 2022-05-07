Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:MNMD opened at 0.83 on Wednesday. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of 0.79 and a fifty-two week high of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $349.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.46.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
