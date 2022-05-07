MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Trading Down 4%

Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) fell 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96. 91,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 117,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $13.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.94.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 717.17% and a negative net margin of 65.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIND. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MIND Technology by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIND)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.

