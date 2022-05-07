Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.70

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as high as C$0.81. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 68,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 13.86 and a quick ratio of 13.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.13 million and a P/E ratio of -7.88.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Tognetti bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$31,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,317,470 shares in the company, valued at C$7,624,610.33. Also, Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,651,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$964,857.13. Insiders acquired 254,353 shares of company stock valued at $166,386 in the last three months.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

