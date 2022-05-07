Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Cap of $26.30 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $26.30 million and $2.32 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00010420 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00206672 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

