Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $499.62. 3,259,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,414. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $511.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

