Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 610 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYF traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,408,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062,293. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

