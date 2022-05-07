Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Allegion worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Allegion by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $112.57 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $105.06 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.79.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

