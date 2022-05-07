Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.26 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,416 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 103,887 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

