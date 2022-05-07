Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.92 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRK. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

WestRock declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

