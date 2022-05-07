Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Insulet by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Insulet by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 10,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.71.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $205.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.09. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $191.26 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

