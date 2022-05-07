Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,234 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Pentair worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pentair by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 6.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

