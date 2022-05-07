Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,261 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,261 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 24,014 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.60. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $95.37 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

