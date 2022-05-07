Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,340 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day moving average of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.