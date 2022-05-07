Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 22,620 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 22,620 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 389.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UHS opened at $127.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.49. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.69.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.