Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 2,689 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after purchasing an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,516,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,415,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,895,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,453,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,296,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,921,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.15.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

