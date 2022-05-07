Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after purchasing an additional 741,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,518,000 after buying an additional 765,470 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,629,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,626,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,075,000 after acquiring an additional 119,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,773,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 31,549 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.53.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.48.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.