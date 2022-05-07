Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Franklin Resources worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 908,777 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 183,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares in the company, valued at $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.93.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

