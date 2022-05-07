Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of GoDaddy worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,933 shares of company stock worth $1,549,583. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.40.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 1,824.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

