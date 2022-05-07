Mizuho Boosts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $159.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,922. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $80.05 and a one year high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,416,000 after buying an additional 72,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,428,000 after purchasing an additional 188,732 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after buying an additional 772,802 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,093,000 after purchasing an additional 256,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

