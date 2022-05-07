Mizuho Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $135.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $405.00 to $394.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.78.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $100.25 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.20.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.37. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

