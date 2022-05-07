Mizuho Cuts Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $323.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.88.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $251.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.06 and its 200 day moving average is $278.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $232.01 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,588 shares of company stock worth $987,605. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,582,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,578 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.