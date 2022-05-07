Mizuho Lowers BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $30.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

BRBR opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $949.69 million, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at $3,163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at $234,000.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

