Mizuho Trims Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Target Price to $185.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $147.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.10. Eaton has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 7.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 9.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 155.2% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 20.7% during the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.