MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires New Holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,984,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,114,000.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,453. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.12. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in El Segundo, California.

