MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires New Holdings in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHNAU. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock remained flat at $$10.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

