MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $1.51 Million in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIACU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $883,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,655,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,021,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,321,000.

Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.04 on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,794. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

