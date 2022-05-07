MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $2.83 Million in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,397,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,843,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,391,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,542,000.

LIBYU stock remained flat at $$10.17 during trading on Friday. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the natural resources industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

