MMCAP International Inc. SPC Lowers Holdings in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,025 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 1.37% of Dune Acquisition worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DUNE remained flat at $$9.96 during trading on Friday. 188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,933. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

