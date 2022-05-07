MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New Investment in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.07% of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $3,368,000.

NASDAQ:SANB remained flat at $$10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 28 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

